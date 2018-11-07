LSU women’s basketball ‘Lady Tigers’ win season opener

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team opened up their season with a 66-52 win over Sam Houston State on Tuesday night in the PMAC.
The Lady Tigers led early and held a 10-point lead by the end of the first period, 24-14.
Preseason second-team All-SEC selection Ayana Mitchell, shot lights out from the tip and notched the 12th double-double of her career and first of the season with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Mitchell was also joined by Shanice Norton and Khayla Pointer who also earned double figures with 13, and 11 points.
The Lady Tigers dominate defense continued to shine as LSU was able to draw fouls early and forced 23 turnovers putting pressure on the Bearkats all night.
During the second period, LSU faced a scoring drought but was able to edge out Sam-Houston with a three-point lead, 31-28, heading into the half.
In the third period, LSU regrouped and outscored Sam Houston 21-13 building the lead back up to 11 points. LSU kept the strong momentum going heading into the fourth and finished strong.
The Lady Tigers will take on Northern Colorado in the PMAC on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.