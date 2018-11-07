LSU men’s basketball wins season opener

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team put on a show to open up the 2018-2019 season.
Six LSU Tigers scored in double figures as opening night drew a paid five-figure crowd for the second straight year as the No. 23 Tigers took care of Southeastern Louisiana, 94-63, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU dominated the game early, scoring 48 first-half points compared to just 18 for Southeastern. The Tigers shot 59.3 percent in the first 20 minutes (16-of-27) and made 12-of-14 free throws while Southeastern posted just 29.2 percent in the first half and just 3-of-8 at the charity stripe.
Freshman Naz Reid led LSU with 17 points while Marlon Taylor came off the bench, after getting cleared Tuesday morning after wrist surgery, to get an impressive 15 points in 15 minutes. Emmitt Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds while Skylar Mays and Darius Days both scored 11.
LSU dominated the game inside as well, with an impressive 46-22 advantage in the paint and turned 20 Southeastern turnovers into 24 points. LSU would go on to shoot 48.5 percent for the game (32-of-66). LSU was 24-of-31 from the free throw line for the game.
Coach Wade started three point guards in the game, Tremont Waters, Mays, and Smart with Reid and Williams. LSU committed just nine turnovers during the game.
The Tigers will be back in the Maravich Center again on Friday night at 7 p.m. against a powerful UNC Greensboro team that won 27 games a year ago in going to the NCAA Tournament and nearly upsetting Gonzaga in the opening round. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
