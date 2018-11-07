La. governor speaks at summit on state’s coastal future

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards joined a summit Wednesday to discuss the future of Louisiana’s coastlines.
The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and America’s Wetland Foundation hosted the meeting. The governor talked about how he thinks the state should use funds to control the loss of the coast, saying it’s more than just doing the easy thing for each parish, but looking at the big picture.
“It doesn’t help me so much if Tangipahoa Parish figures out the best way to get way to get the flood water out of Tangipahoa Parish, but it exacerbates Livingston’s problem when they do that,” said Edwards.
The governor also mentioned his trip to Israel as part of his learning experience and a partnership to help with the coastal issues.
