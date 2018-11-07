Former WAFB anchor battling ALS honored by Boy Scouts

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A very special member of the WAFB family was out and about Tuesday night.
Our own Donna Britt receiving a big honor. The Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts hosted their Distinguished Citizen Dinner at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. They honored her for her many years of service to the community.
“The award doesn’t mean as much as the money being raised tonight. Some of my lifelong memories are associated with working with the Boy Scouts. I want kids to have those life long memories, and the money will help them,” said Britt.
And of course, we wish Donna well.
