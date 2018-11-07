FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another couple of rainy days expected

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s been wet day around the WAFB area, with passing showers and thunderstorms through the day. A couple of those thunderstorms were on the strong to severe side. We anticipate more of the same into the evening before the rains subside a bit after midnight. It will not be entirely dry, however, for Thursday morning’s start. Set rain chances at sunrise at 30 to 40 percent for the viewing area. As we saw Wednesday, it will be a muggy start once again, with daybreak temperatures in the mid 60s for many WAFB neighborhoods with pockets of fog for the morning commute too.