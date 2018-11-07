FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another couple of rainy days expected

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s been wet day around the WAFB area, with passing showers and thunderstorms through the day. A couple of those thunderstorms were on the strong to severe side. We anticipate more of the same into the evening before the rains subside a bit after midnight. It will not be entirely dry, however, for Thursday morning’s start. Set rain chances at sunrise at 30 to 40 percent for the viewing area. As we saw Wednesday, it will be a muggy start once again, with daybreak temperatures in the mid 60s for many WAFB neighborhoods with pockets of fog for the morning commute too.
The First Alert Forecast sets rain chances for Thursday at 50 percent or better through the course the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s for most WAFB communities.
The First Alert Outlook is wetter for Friday, with rain chances currently set at 80 percent for the day. What will be different, however, is temperatures will generally be falling throughout the day. Temperatures at midnight will likely be in the mid to upper 60s, falling through the pre-dawn hours and continuing a downward trend through the rest of the day, dipping into the 40s by the day’s end.
Rain totals through Friday evening will likely run between 0.5” and 1.5” across the WAFB region.
Saturday should be dry, but much cooler, with a morning start in the low to mid 40s and an afternoon high in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will be much the same on Sunday, but scattered rains are included in the Sunday forecast.
Rain is likely Monday and a few showers could linger into the early part of Tuesday before the clearing begins. But the big weather story for next week will be the “almost winter feel” to the temperatures. Our current First Alert Outlook for the middle and end of next week has highs in the 50s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with morning lows in the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.
It may be time to break out that winter coat.
