ELECTION DAY 2018: Results from Louisiana

(WAFB) - Tuesday, November 6 is Election Day 2018.
Polls in Louisiana opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and closed at 8 p.m. Click on the image below to see all Louisiana race results.
WAFB is keeping up with results from the following races:
- Prohibit felons from public office for five years after serving a sentence (WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects amendment will PASS)
- Require a unanimous jury verdict in all felony cases (WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects amendment will PASS)
- Allow political subdivisions to exchange public equipment and personnel for authorized activities
- Prohibit using money in the Transportation Trust Fund by state police for traffic control purposes
- Allows special assessments for certain homes held in trust
- Require a tax phase-in for primary homes when an assessment increases by more than 50 percent
- Secretary of State>>> Secretary of state candidates take positions on cyber security, sexual misconduct at Press Club; Secretary of state race not drawing voters' attention, analyst says
- U.S. Representative - 1st Congressional District (WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects Steve Scalise (R) to win election)
- U.S. Representative - 2nd Congressional District (WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects Cedric Richmond (D) to win election)
- U.S. Representative - 5th Congressional District
- U.S. Representative - 6th Congressional District (WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects Garret Graves (R) to win election)
- Associate Justice Supreme Court - 1st District
- Associate Justice Supreme Court - 5th District
Ascension
- Parish court judge
- Multiple school board races
Assumption
- Mayor of Napoleanville
- School board
East Baton Rouge
- City judge (2A)
- City constable
- School board
- Mayor of Central
- Mayor of Zachary
- Central chief of police
- Central council seats
East Felicana
- School board
- Slaughter chief of police
Livingston
- Clerk of court
- School board
- Mayor of Denham Springs
- Mayor of Albany
- Mayor of Killian
- Albany chief of police
- Denham Springs council member
- Albany council seats
Pointe Coupee
- Parish president
- Council seats
- School board
- Mayor of New Roads
- Mayor of Fordoche
- Mayor of Morganza
- Fordoche chief of police
St. Helena
- School board
- Mayor of Montpelier
Tangipahoa
- School board
- Mayor of Hammond
- Mayor of Kentwood
- Mayor of Tickfaw
- Kentwood chief of police
- Tickfaw chief of police
- Council seats
West Baton Rouge
- School board
West Felicana
- Parish president
- School board
