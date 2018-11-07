ELECTION DAY 2018: Results from Louisiana

(Thomas, Rachael)
By WAFB Staff | November 6, 2018 at 7:55 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 8:45 PM

(WAFB) - Tuesday, November 6 is Election Day 2018.

Polls in Louisiana opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and closed at 8 p.m. Click on the image below to see all Louisiana race results.

CLICK HERE FOR LOUISIANA ELECTION RESULTS

WAFB is keeping up with results from the following races:

List of Louisiana Constitutional Amendments

Multi-Parish

Parish Races

Ascension

  • Parish court judge
  • Multiple school board races

Assumption

  • Mayor of Napoleanville
  • School board

East Baton Rouge

  • City judge (2A)
  • City constable
  • School board
  • Mayor of Central
  • Mayor of Zachary
  • Central chief of police
  • Central council seats

East Felicana

  • School board
  • Slaughter chief of police

Livingston

  • Clerk of court
  • School board
  • Mayor of Denham Springs
  • Mayor of Albany
  • Mayor of Killian
  • Albany chief of police
  • Denham Springs council member
  • Albany council seats

Pointe Coupee

  • Parish president
  • Council seats
  • School board
  • Mayor of New Roads
  • Mayor of Fordoche
  • Mayor of Morganza
  • Fordoche chief of police

St. Helena

  • School board
  • Mayor of Montpelier

Tangipahoa

  • School board
  • Mayor of Hammond
  • Mayor of Kentwood
  • Mayor of Tickfaw
  • Kentwood chief of police
  • Tickfaw chief of police
  • Council seats

West Baton Rouge

  • School board

West Felicana

  • Parish president
  • School board

