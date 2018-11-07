Deputies: Woman wakes up to find power disconnected, thieves attempting to steal her lawnmower

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested two men accused of cutting the off power to a woman’s house and then attempting to steal her zero-turn riding lawnmower.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WAFB, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 30 in the 16500 block of Mahoney Road.
The victim told deputies that she woke up from being hot and discovered that the power was out in her house. She heard noise coming from the garage and then looked out the window to see a white SUV with a trailer backing up to the garage and a man wearing black directing the vehicle.
She then locked herself in the closet and called the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived to find a white Ford Explorer with a door left open and the riding lawnmower halfway loaded onto the trailer. Investigators also discovered the lock to driveway gate had been cut, several circuit breakers had been shut off, and the electric meter panel had been disconnected.
Deputies canvassed a wooded area around the victim’s home and found a black hooded sweater shirt and gloves. They located the owner of James Brown, 41, of Denham Springs, who owned the Ford Explorer.
The victim told deputies Brown had been hired to complete some electrical and repair work at the home back in August. Brown was fired after several items went missing from the home.
Brown was arrested at the scene on charges of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, and theft. He later admitted to burglarizing the residence and that he had help from another suspect, Hollis Elzy, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Deputies were unable to locate Hollis Elzy, 36, of Clinton, near the scene of the crime but issued an arrest warrant for him. Elzy was arrested on November 5 on charges of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, and theft.
Brown told deputies he and Elzy believed the house was unoccupied at the time of the burglary. He also admitted to stealing several other items such as power tools, a mini-refrigerator, and a big green egg grill, valued at over $1,500.
