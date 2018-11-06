Young students donate to victims of Hurricane Michael

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Students as young as 6 were donating their time Tuesday morning to help victims of Hurricane Michael.
The Baton Rouge International School teamed up with Launch Louisiana and Baton Rouge Emergency Aid Coalition to collect food and other supplies. Then, they loaded those supplies onto a truck. Launch Louisiana volunteers left Tuesday morning for the Florida panhandle, and they expect to start serving meals to victims Friday morning.
“We’re trying to help people,” said 6th grader, Siera Elliott. “It’s always good to give, especially with people who had a hard time with a flood or hurricane.”
“They need to have a sense of giving back to their communities, and realizing that not everyone is as fortunate as they are,” said Lisa Jain Welden with BREAC. “And just, you know, two years ago, our own community was affected, and our children could be the ones affected in a couple years, so we just need to teach them to have a loving and giving heart.”
Principal Ryan Cook says his students frequently participate in community events like this. The school has around 450 students. They collected these donations in about a week.
