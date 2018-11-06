17-year-old arrested for Oct. 27 drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A teenager is facing multiple charges after authorities arrested him in connection with a drive-by shooting last month.
Tyjajuan Antonie, 17, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on November 5 after deputies allegedly found him in possession of two handguns that were used in the shooting, according to an probable cause affidavit obtained by WAFB.
The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on October 27 at a home on Hickcock Drive.
Responding deputies found several bullet holes in the house and several .9mm and .22 caliber bullet casings in the street in front of the home.
The homeowner and their 17-year-old son told investigators they did not see the shooter but that the son had gotten into a fight with Antonie two weeks before. At that time, Antoine verbally threatened the life of the homeowner’s son.
In the days following the shooting, detectives were able to connect Antoine to the theft of a .9mm handgun.
Deputies arrested Antoine at his apartment on November 5 and located the handguns allegedly used in the shooting, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Antoine has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault by a drive-by-shooting, aggravated criminal damage to a property, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal use of a stolen handgun.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.