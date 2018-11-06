Woman’s Hospital releases children’s book in honor of 50th birthday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Woman’s Hospital is celebrating its 50 years by releasing a hardcover children’s book, “The Very Best Birth Day.”
The book is about Mama Goose – a character created in homage to the feathered friends frequently found on Woman’s campus.
Mama Goose needs a bit of advice on where to make a nest. From the Old State Capitol to the LSU lakes, Mama Goose waddles her way through famous Louisiana landmarks and meets lots of colorful characters along the way, including a jiving jaguar at Southern University and a friendly frog at Bluebonnet Swamp.
Every baby born at Woman’s in November will receive a copy of “The Very Best Birth Day.” Books are available for purchase in Woman’s gift shop for $19.95, and proceeds will be reinvested into the Foundation for Woman’s. Books will be available in all libraries in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Livingston and Ascension Parishes.
The book was written by Elizabeth Howard Kline, who learned to love Louisiana’s rich culture through her childhood visits to Baton Rouge. She currently works for the Foundation for Woman’s, which raises philanthropic support for Woman’s community programs and services.
