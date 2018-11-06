Wayde Sims tribute to follow men’s basketball season opener

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU basketball returns to the Pete Mavarich Assembly Center Tuesday night for the start of the 2018-2019 season. However, one Tiger won’t be making it to the court.
About a month ago, LSU Basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed near Southern University.
The university will honor Wayde Sims with a tribute after the LSU vs. SLU game. The fallen basketball player will be honored with a video tribute of his life and a brief on-court ceremony involving the team and Wayde’s parents.
Head basketball coach Will Wayde is expected to speak.
According to LSU Senior Associate Director of Communications Kent Lowe, “It’s just a chance for people to again remember a very special guy.”
Tickets for the game are still available tonight and can be purchased through lsusports.net.
