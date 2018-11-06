Voting selfies: If a sticker just isn’t enough, it’s hit or miss if you can Instagram your vote

Not legal, kind of: District of Columbia (regulations allow varieties of polling place photography, but explicitly say “you may not capture any close-up image of a ballot or a voter’s selection on the ballot”), Louisiana (prohibitions include “announcing the manner in which a person has cast their ballot” and “allowing a ballot to be seen," but technically a picture of yourself would be OK), Minnesota (nothing specifically banning photos, but election law contains language about not showing marked ballots to others), Mississippi (a law does not appear to specifically prohibit it, but officials say photos shouldn’t be taken of a marked ballot) and Tennessee (a bill has been passed to allow it after Justin Timberlake’s voting selfie brought the issue to the fore in 2016, but it apparently hasn’t been signed into law)