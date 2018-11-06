Trump to spend Election Day out of public eye

He warned in a Monday tweet that law enforcement was "strongly notified to watch closely for any ILLEGAL VOTING which may take place in Tuesday's Election (or Early Voting)." Trump has falsely claimed that millions of illegal votes were cast in 2016, which he says deprived him of a victory in the popular vote, and has stoked concerns, without providing evidence, of rampant fraudulent voting. Studies have found voter fraud to be a rare occurrence in the U.S.