Toss up the ball, college hoops ready for early start date

File-This March 31, 2018, file photo shows Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw responding to a question during a news conference for the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio. College basketball season's starting earlier and earlier and that's something top coaches McGraw and Geno Auriemma aren't thrilled about it. A sport that used to begin practice around Oct. 15 and have its first games at Thanksgiving is now beginning nearly three weeks sooner. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, will be the first day of games with nearly 100 women's contests scheduled and nearly 150 men's ones as well. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (Tony Dejak)