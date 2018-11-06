President of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation fired after alleged forgery, embezzlement

John Paul Funes
By Rachael Thomas | November 6, 2018 at 4:10 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 4:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The president of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation has been fired, the hospital system says.

The termination of John Paul Funes is the result of an alleged pattern of forgery and embezzlement of funds. OLOL says they’ve notified law enforcement of the situation.

The hospital system released a statement Tuesday afternoon in regards to the firing.

We are shocked and appalled at what we have learned. Our Lady of the Lake Foundation is integral to our healing ministry and helped us reach so many important goals that would have been unattainable otherwise. We have engaged Deloitte, a leading third-party financial audit firm, to review our process and procedures to evaluate the safeguards we have in place to protect our ministry. Mr. Funes’ actions in no way represent the values and mission of the Our Lady of the Lake and the Foundation, and the hundreds of volunteers and donors who have given so much over the years.
The hospital system goes on to say they will not disclose any further information due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Funes' attorney, Walt Green, says he has no comment at this time and could not say whether or not his client has yet received any official charges.

