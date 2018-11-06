President of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation fired after alleged forgery, embezzlement

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The president of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation has been fired, the hospital system says.
The termination of John Paul Funes is the result of an alleged pattern of forgery and embezzlement of funds. OLOL says they’ve notified law enforcement of the situation.
The hospital system released a statement Tuesday afternoon in regards to the firing.
The hospital system goes on to say they will not disclose any further information due to the ongoing criminal investigation.
Funes' attorney, Walt Green, says he has no comment at this time and could not say whether or not his client has yet received any official charges.
