Policy say 6-year-old killed while making rap video

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Investigators believe plans to film a music video may have led to the shooting death of Jahiem Holliday, 6, Saturday evening. The 13-year-old who was arrested for allegedly killing Holliday appeared in juvenile court Monday morning for his first hearing. District Attorney Hillar Moore says this has been a tough case for authorities.
“This is a very tragic case, tragic all around on all sides of this,” said Moore.
Bond for the male teenager was set at $15,000 for charges of negligent homicide and juvenile in possession of a firearm. Moore says because of his age, the teen will not face a jury, but his fate will be determined by the juvenile court judge. He says this is one case in which no one will truly win.
“I don’t know how families overcome these things. This is going to be with the families for lifetimes, for generations to come. This will be something that just doesn’t go away. The justice system will probably never be able to ease the pain of anyone under these circumstances,” said Moore.
According to The Advocate newspaper, investigators say the two boys were out playing basketball when they decided to shoot a music video. The 13-year-old went into his home and returned outside with a gun. Investigators say he then aimed at and shot Holliday.
An attorney who has worked on dozens of juvenile cases, but is currently not a part of this one, says decisions simply are not clear for someone that age.
“A 13-year-old is really incapable of having thought, you know, thoughtful intent and processing ideas of what they’re doing,” said attorney, Lewis Unglesby.
He says this is a situation that will follow the teen forever. “You see people grow and they mature, become more sensitized to what they’ve done, and you know it’s a burden, I mean, that they’ll have to carry forever."
It’s a tragedy that has affected the entire community. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a statement on the matter.
“The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is deeply saddened over the loss of Jahiem Holliday, a Park Elementary student. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and friends. Our school district is working to provide support for the students and faculty at Park Elementary during this difficult time. School guidance counselors, I CARE specialists, and other support staff will be on campus providing support over the next several days.”
The 13-year-old is scheduled to appear back in court November 13.
