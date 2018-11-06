Parishes expected to decide on fantasy sports betting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Voters will have the chance to make a decision on fantasy sports betting on a parish by parish basis.
A yes vote on the initiative would eventually allow residents in that parish to make online bets on fantasy sports. A no vote would continue to prevent residents from using fantasy betting apps like Fanduel and Draftkings when it comes to fantasy sports.
Either way, free fantasy sports apps like ESPN and Yahoo are still legal and residents in Louisiana can use those and similar websites and apps to play fantasy sports with friends, coworkers, and family.
If a parish votes for the initiative, according to the non-partisan Public Affairs Research Council, fantasy sports betting would continue to be illegal until state laws and regulations are adopted.
