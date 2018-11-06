OUR TURN: Thank you for donating to our’Beat Bama' blood drive!

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We want to send a special thanks to our business partners and all of YOU who donated to our Beat Bama Blood Drive last week.
In one week, we collected 690 units of blood at the Our Lady of the Lake blood center and on location at the OLOL mobile donation van. To put it into perspective, those 690 units will save over 2,000 lives in our community.
While the result on the football field Saturday wasn’t what we were expecting, what you helped us accomplish with our Beat Bama blood drive more than made up for it.
Even though our blood drive now is over, the need for donations is always great. For more information on how you can donate blood at Our Lady of the Lake’s blood donation center log on to our website WAFB.com and click on the health tab.
South Louisiana, thank you again for your giving hearts! That’s our turn, now it’s your turn.
