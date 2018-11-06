New online and call line help for addicts and their family members launches in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Addiction Policy Forum, a national nonprofit dedicated to improving policy and elevate awareness around addiction for prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice reform, has launched new tools within the Addiction Resource Center (ARC), giving addicts and their family members access to local treatment options, including recovery centers and addiction medicine prescribers.
ARC includes both an online portal with a database, as well as telehealth line. Both tools connect those battling with substance use and their family members with help.
“What’s special about the database is that we have a team of highly skilled researchers reviewing the treatment centers and doctors to make sure they fit a certain criteria,” said Danielle Tarnio, Vice President of Health Information Technology for Addiction Policy Forum.
“We’re looking for a myriad of different things. We’re checking with state licensing board on the status of people’s license, reviewing ethical marketing practice, and making sure those recommended all abide by the American Society of Addiction Medicine.”
Tarnio says the database offers an unbiased and reliable list of treatment resources, facilities and healthcare providers specific to Louisiana. She says they are not affiliated with any specific health system. The list of providers was created based on research, evaluation and clinical expertise.
In all, 217 providers across the state were investigated and approved for the Louisiana list, including doctors, clinics, therapists, treatment centers, and even partial hospitalization programs.
The telehealth service is staffed by addiction counselors and licensed social workers that can provide callers with information about substance use disorder, education on treatment options, and support. Louisiana residents can call the line at 1-833-301-HELP (*4357), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ADDICTION RESOURCE CENTER
- Provides addicts and family members with recommendations for treatment facilities and healthcare providers local to Louisiana
- Addiction resources are mapped by parish on the database
- Connecting is free and confidential
LIFESAVING HELP FROM ARC
- To view the online portal database CLICK HERE
- To speak to someone through the confidential telehealth service, CALL: 1-833-301-HELP (4357)
Recommendations from ARC are free and confidential. Costs and services provided upon treatment are determined by the physician or facility.
However, ARC is able to help patients narrow down choices that coincide with a patient’s insurance carrier or network and could also help connect people with scholarship opportunities if they meet certain socioeconomic qualifications.
