Natchitoches Parish man goes missing

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish authorities are asking for help finding a missing man.
Family members told authorities that 31-year-old Randall James Evans, who has a bipolar disorder, last was seen Thursday.
They reported him as missing Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Evans stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair and possibly facial hair.
He lives with his grandmother in the 900 block of Fish Hatchery Road near Natchitoches.
Authorities urge anyone who sees Evans to call Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s investigators at (318) 357-7830 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432.
