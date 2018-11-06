Mayor recommends resigned French Settlement police chief’s replacement

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, LA (WAFB) - French Settlement Mayor Toni Guitrau says she will be making a recommendation at the upcoming council meeting for William “Bill” Bliss to fulfill Harry Brignac’s remaining term as chief of police.
This comes after Brignac resigned on Halloween, effective immediately, after he was arrested and charged with malfeasance in office for allegedly allowing his wife, Tammy Brignac, to drive his marked police car while her driver’s license was suspended.
Tammy was arrested October 26 charged with resisting an officer and driving under suspension for a prior DWI. In September of 2018, Tammy was arrested for driving while intoxicated 1st offense. She was put on two years of probation and her driver’s license was suspended, meaning she could not drive.
But Tammy was pulled over by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, accused of driving her husband’s unit. Deputies say it was not the first time they had seen her driving his unit.
According to Brignac’s arrest warrant “…he instructed his wife, Tammy Brignac, to drive the fully marked French Settlement Police Department Tahoe because they had to go to Baton Rouge in a French Settlement Police Department Silverado to pick up a fully marked French Settlement Police Department Tahoe.”
Both husband and wife are now out of jail after posting bond.
Meanwhile, Bliss’ recommendation goes before the entire council at the November 14 meeting. He stepped in for a brief period as interim chief when Brignac had not paid his ethics fines, which is why the mayor says he’s already got the experience.
“He has experience. He would fill in for us. He has no interest in running for the position. Being that he’s already done it for five months, he knows what to expect,” said Mayor Guitrau.
