3 injured in late night crash on Government St

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -Three people were injured in traffic accident late Monday night, officials tell WAFB.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Government Street and Richland Avenue.
A spokesperson for East Baton Rouge EMS said of the three people transported to the hospital, one person was in critical condition and two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The crash prompted police to temporarily shut down Government Street in both directions into early Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the crash.
