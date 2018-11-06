How to report suspected voter fraud

(WAFB) - The United States Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the Department of Justice say they all stand ready to review and investigate any allegations of voter fraud in Tuesday’s general election.
The Department of Justice’s Election Day Program aims to ensure public confidence in the integrity of all elections by providing local points of contact within the department so people who suspect voter fraud can report it.
Federal law forbids things such as intimidating voters, bribing voters, buying or selling votes, altering vote tallies, submission of fraudulent votes, and voting for another person without their knowledge and/or consent.
Those who suspect voter fraud of any kind should call the United States Attorney’s Office at 225-389-0443, or call 225-955-8283 if the suspected fraud occurs on Election Day during polling hours. Reports can also be made to the FBI at 225-291-5159. Complaints may also be made to the Department of Justice’s Voting Section at 800-253-3931 or 202-307-2767. Complaints may also be emailed to voting.section@usdoj.gov or online here.
“Deeply embedded in our identity as Americans is the bedrock principle that our citizens must be free to exercise the right to vote without fear of interference and to have that vote counted without being compromised. The DOJ and this office will work tirelessly to protect those principles and to protect our citizens' voting rights to ensure our process is free from election fraud,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin. “Anyone with specific information about fraud, discrimination, or other interference with the integrity of our election process should immediately make that information available to my office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ.”
