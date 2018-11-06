How to report suspected voter fraud

“Deeply embedded in our identity as Americans is the bedrock principle that our citizens must be free to exercise the right to vote without fear of interference and to have that vote counted without being compromised. The DOJ and this office will work tirelessly to protect those principles and to protect our citizens' voting rights to ensure our process is free from election fraud,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin. “Anyone with specific information about fraud, discrimination, or other interference with the integrity of our election process should immediately make that information available to my office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ.”