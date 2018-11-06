Grilled Loin of Pork with Persimmon Glaze

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 6 to 8 servings
Grilling is a great way to infuse smoky flavor into pork tenderloin. For best results, build a coal bed on one side of the grill. Place tenderloin away from hot coals, so it will receive medium-high heat. Do not overcook. Use a meat thermometer to monitor internal temperature of tenderloin.
Ingredients for Persimmon Glaze:
pulp of 3 ripe persimmons
2 (12-ounce) bags fresh cranberries
1 large Granny Smith apple, minced
12 kumquats, sliced and seeds removed
1¾ cups red Zinfandel
2 cups sugar
1 cup packed golden brown sugar
pinch ground cloves
pinch ground allspice
pinch ground cinnamon
2 tbsps grated orange zest
Method for Persimmon Glaze:
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine all ingredients except persimmon pulp, cranberries, apple, and kumquats. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, stirring constantly until sugar is completely dissolved.
Reduce heat to simmer and cook approximately 10 minutes or until mixture is reduced to 1¾ cups. Add persimmon pulp, cranberries, apple, and kumquats to syrup and cook until cranberries burst, about 6 minutes.
Brush glaze over grilled pork tenderloins when they are almost done.
NOTE: Remaining glaze can be refrigerated up to 2 weeks for future use.
Ingredients for Grilled Pork Tenderloin:
2 (2–3 pound) pork tenderloins
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
1 tbsp chopped basil
1 tbsp chopped tarragon
1 tbsp chopped thyme
persimmon glaze (see recipe above)
Method for Grilled Pork Tenderloin:
Season tenderloin to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Rub tenderloin with herbs and allow meat to sit at least 1 hour in refrigerator.
Light grill according to manufacturer’s directions. Cook tenderloin, turning once halfway through cooking process. Remove when internal temperature reaches 128°F for rare to 150°F for well done.
When pork is almost done, brush with persimmon glaze.
