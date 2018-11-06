Grilled Loin of Pork with Persimmon Glaze

By Chef John Folse | November 6, 2018 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 4:26 PM

Prep Time: 1½ hours

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

Grilling is a great way to infuse smoky flavor into pork tenderloin. For best results, build a coal bed on one side of the grill. Place tenderloin away from hot coals, so it will receive medium-high heat. Do not overcook. Use a meat thermometer to monitor internal temperature of tenderloin.

Ingredients for Persimmon Glaze:

pulp of 3 ripe persimmons

2 (12-ounce) bags fresh cranberries

1 large Granny Smith apple, minced

12 kumquats, sliced and seeds removed

1¾ cups red Zinfandel

2 cups sugar

1 cup packed golden brown sugar

pinch ground cloves

pinch ground allspice

pinch ground cinnamon

2 tbsps grated orange zest

Method for Persimmon Glaze:

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine all ingredients except persimmon pulp, cranberries, apple, and kumquats. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, stirring constantly until sugar is completely dissolved.

Reduce heat to simmer and cook approximately 10 minutes or until mixture is reduced to 1¾ cups. Add persimmon pulp, cranberries, apple, and kumquats to syrup and cook until cranberries burst, about 6 minutes.

Brush glaze over grilled pork tenderloins when they are almost done.

NOTE: Remaining glaze can be refrigerated up to 2 weeks for future use.

Ingredients for Grilled Pork Tenderloin:

2 (2–3 pound) pork tenderloins

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 tbsp chopped basil

1 tbsp chopped tarragon

1 tbsp chopped thyme

persimmon glaze (see recipe above)

Method for Grilled Pork Tenderloin:

Season tenderloin to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Rub tenderloin with herbs and allow meat to sit at least 1 hour in refrigerator.

Light grill according to manufacturer’s directions. Cook tenderloin, turning once halfway through cooking process. Remove when internal temperature reaches 128°F for rare to 150°F for well done.

When pork is almost done, brush with persimmon glaze.

