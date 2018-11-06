FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet day expected Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Many neighborhoods got to enjoy a little blue sky and sunshine on Tuesday, Election Day, but regional Doppler radar was not entirely clear and we expect a few showers into the evening as well. Be ready for isolated showers to continue overnight with scattered, mainly light pockets of rain as well as areas of fog for Wednesday morning’s commute and school bus ride. Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70° for most WAFB neighborhoods.
Wednesday is looking like a wet day across the area with rain chances set at 70 percent. Highs will still manage to reach the low 80s for many neighborhoods as we remain under the influence of warm and humid Gulf air. Rain is likely for Thursday and Friday as well, but you will also note a drop in temperatures over the coming days. Highs on Thursday will top out in the low 70s with temperatures only reaching the low 60s on Friday.
It’s a cool weekend ahead, but our weekend forecast has changed up a bit. While Saturday afternoon should be generally fair with highs in the upper 50s to around 60°, rain returns to the forecast for Sunday into Monday. Both days will come with highs in the low 60s.
After that, it’s a welcomed dry spell for the rest of next week, but it will be substantially cooler. Our current First Alert Forecast calls for daytime highs in the 50s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and only reaching around 60° on Friday. Maybe more importantly, the Storm Team is currently anticipating a morning start in the low 40s for Tuesday with lows in the 30s for Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday too.
In fact, with lows currently projected to drop into the mid 30s for Wednesday and Thursday, those would be the lowest readings we’ve seen since January. For those of you that have been looking for a chance to break out the coats and jackets, it looks like next week will more than accommodate!
