EBRSO arrests 3 members of Felony Lane Gang

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Three members of the Felony Lane Gang have been arrested in connection with four recent car burglaries in the Baton Rouge area.
Casey Hicks, a spokesperson, for the East Baton Sheriff’s Office said the three suspects committed the burglaries with the intent to steal the victims' identities.
Keith Smith, 30, of Sunrise, FL, Willie Reaves, 31, of Ft. Lauderdale FL, and Jocelyne Jean Pierre, 28, of Pompano Beach, FL, were arrested at a hotel in West Baton Rouge Parish on November 5 as fugitives from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Hicks said Smith, Reaves, and Pierre are accused of burglarizing four cars parked at two different gyms in East Baton Rouge Parish.
All three suspects are being charged with four counts of simple burglary and four counts of simple criminal damage to property.
Deputies found numerous stolen checkbooks, driver’s licenses, and credit cards while executing a search warrant at the suspects' hotel room.
Investigators also recovered items reportedly stolen from Baton Rouge, as well as stolen property from Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, and South Carolina, and Texas.
EBRSO detectives with be working with law enforcement agencies in other states on other cases.
Hicks said the sheriff’s office has previously arrested several members of Felony Lane Gang in recent years.
