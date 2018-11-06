Army’s STEM semi to visit Baton Rouge area schools

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The United States Army’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) semi is scheduled to visit two Baton Rouge schools Wednesday and Thursday.
“We are really excited to bring this asset to our area high schools. The STEM is an 18-wheel tractor trailer that is self-contained and climate-controlled. It is an interactive exhibit with state of the art technology focused on STEM,” said Capt. Mark Symonds, Baton Rouge Company Commander.
The semi is designed to showcase tech abilities and opportunities by having students experience simulators for the Situation Room, the Mission Room, and the Research and Development Room. Students will be surrounded by fictional news clips about a crisis in eastern Europe in the year 2032. Their mission is to avoid the crisis by using STEM exercises and teamwork.
“This technology is the cutting edge of virtual reality and STEM at work. I am really excited to bring this into our community,” said Symonds.
The semi will visit Lee Magnet High on November 7 and Baton Rouge Magnet High on November 8.
