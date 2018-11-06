Academic organizations donates $100K for supplies, materials in East Baton Rouge Parish schools

"We are better when we work together, “Keila Stovall, Executive Director, Foundation for EBRSS, said. “It has been inspiring to see how the board of directors from both organizations have come together to provide resources for our students. I am extremely grateful that Jeff Martin and Matt Saurage led this collaborative effort. They were motivated to get this money into classrooms. The students and teachers were the focus all along. This partnership makes sense and will provide an efficient way to provide broad support throughout the district.”