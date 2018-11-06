Academic organizations donates $100K for supplies, materials in East Baton Rouge Parish schools

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A foundation announced on Monday it’s investing $100,000 in a first round of grants to teachers and schools in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The partnership between the East Baton Rouge School System (Foundation for EBRSS) and Academic Distinction Fund (ADF) aims to provide funds to bring instructional materials and supplies to schools in that district.
The organizations are currently seeking grant proposals from teachers of all grade levels that lay out how they can enhance academic achievement in their classrooms.
"We are better when we work together, “Keila Stovall, Executive Director, Foundation for EBRSS, said. “It has been inspiring to see how the board of directors from both organizations have come together to provide resources for our students. I am extremely grateful that Jeff Martin and Matt Saurage led this collaborative effort. They were motivated to get this money into classrooms. The students and teachers were the focus all along. This partnership makes sense and will provide an efficient way to provide broad support throughout the district.”
Grant applications will be due in early December and the partnership will begin funding projects in January 2019.
Educators and school administrators can find more information about the grants and how to apply at www.foundationebr.org.
