15-year-old shot, killed in apartment burglary

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 15-year-old was shot and killed in an apartment burglary Saturday night, according to St. John officials.
According to the report posted on St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, around 5:31 p.m. St. John deputies received a call about a shooting at the Sugar Pine Apartments in LaPlace.
When officers arrived, they found Treshon Jenkins lying on the rear porch of an apartment. According to deputies, he was later pronounced dead on scene.
According to the report, Jenkins was wearing gloves and had forcibly entered the rear door of the apartment.
The resident of the apartment opened fire, striking Jenkins multiple times, according to the report.
Deputies said that Jenkins then collapsed onto the patio.
According to the report, a mask was found near the body.
The resident of the apartment called 911 after the shooting and cooperated with investigators, according to the report.
At this time, St. John officials say the resident has not been arrested.
Two other juveniles, ages 14 and 15, were booked with burglary and are being held at the juvenile detention center in connection with the case, according to the report.
The report said that the juveniles were with Jenkins during the burglary, but were not struck by gunfire.
