Wisconsin community mourns deaths of 3 Girl Scouts, 1 parent

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (AP) — As a western Wisconsin community grieves the deaths of three Girl Scouts and a parent who were struck by a pickup truck, authorities still haven't released the names of the victims or a fourth girl who survived.
Police say they were hit over the weekend when the pickup veered off a rural highway in Lake Hallie as they collected trash along the road and then sped away.
The girls were fourth-graders and members of Troop 3055 in nearby Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.
Lake Hallie police Sgt. Daniel Sokup says the pickup crossed a lane Saturday morning and veered into a roadside ditch, striking the victims.
The 21-year-old driver, Colten Treu of Chippewa Falls, later surrendered. Sokup says he will be charged with four homicide counts.