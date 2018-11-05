What you need to know for Election Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, and there are some things you need to know before heading to the polls.
Voters statewide will decide to who is the permanent replacement for former Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler, as well as, Congressional midterm seats, six constitutional amendments, and propositions on the local level.
There is also a ballot measure that would permit online fantasy sports betting in a voter’s parish.
Polls open at 6 a.m. on election day and close at 8 p.m.
For a list of polling locations and sample ballot visit GeauxVote.com. You can also download the Geaux Vote app.
