Vegas: Saints chances to win Super Bowl improve

By Chris Finch | November 5, 2018 at 8:22 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 11:05 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints improved their chances to win Super Bowl after beating the Los Angeles Rams … at least in the eyes of Las Vegas.

Currently, the Rams (8-1) are still the favorite at +275. In other words, betting $100 on the Rams to win would get $275.

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) and the New England Patriots (7-2) are at two and three respectively (+550).

The Saints (7-1) sit in fourth place (+650).

After the Saints, the odds drop dramatically with the Los Angeles Chargers (+1,600)

How about the rest of the NFC South?:

  • Carolina Panthers (+2,200)
  • Atlanta (+6,600)
  • Tampa Bay (+25,000)

The Saints beat the Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday in an offensive showcase that ended 45-35. The Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta Feb. 3, 2019.

Odds according to OddsShark.com.

