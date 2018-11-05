Vegas: Saints chances to win Super Bowl improve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints improved their chances to win Super Bowl after beating the Los Angeles Rams … at least in the eyes of Las Vegas.
Currently, the Rams (8-1) are still the favorite at +275. In other words, betting $100 on the Rams to win would get $275.
The Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) and the New England Patriots (7-2) are at two and three respectively (+550).
The Saints (7-1) sit in fourth place (+650).
After the Saints, the odds drop dramatically with the Los Angeles Chargers (+1,600)
How about the rest of the NFC South?:
- Carolina Panthers (+2,200)
- Atlanta (+6,600)
- Tampa Bay (+25,000)
The Saints beat the Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday in an offensive showcase that ended 45-35. The Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta Feb. 3, 2019.
Odds according to OddsShark.com.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.