SEC announces LSU kickoff times for Rice and Texas A&M games

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The SEC has announced kickoff times and television networks for LSU’s final two games of the 2018 season.
The Tigers host the Rice Owls Saturday, November 17, in Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. It will be LSU’s final home game of the season and will air on ESPNU.
LSU will travel to College Station the following week to finish the regular season against Texas A&M. The Aggies and Tigers will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and the games will air on the SEC Network.
