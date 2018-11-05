Police: Woman kicks deputy in the face during her arrest in St. Mary Parish

FRANKLIN, LA (WAFB) - A Franklin woman has been charged for allegedly kicking a deputy in the face who was trying to arrest her, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, officers noticed a vehicle pull out in front of another moving vehicle. The deputies tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle began to speed away from the deputies.
The deputies followed the vehicle to a residence on Bray Street, where the driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away. Officers found the driver, identified as Zeno, was found inside the residence.
Another deputy arrived to the residence to help the other deputies. The deputy made contact with Shana Jones, 32, after she got to the scene and reportedly started “obstructing the investigation.”
As the deputy was trying to arrest Jones, she kicked the deputy in the face.
Zeno and Jones were arrested and booked into the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center.
Zeno was released on a $15,000 bond, and no bond was set for Jones.
