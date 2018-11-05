Pedestrian dead after being struck by CPSO unit en route to call

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office unit on Opelousas Street, according to Louisiana State Police.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso says a CPSO deputy was answering a burglary in progress when the unit hit a pedestrian walking in the middle of Opelousas Street near Goodman Road around 5 a.m. LSP says the victim was wearing dark clothes when the incident happened and the deputy allegedly couldn’t see through the fog.
Louisiana State Police are still investigating this incident. KPLC and FOX29 will release more information as we receive it.
