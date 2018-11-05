OLOL celebrates 95 years of ministry

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) is celebrating 95 years of ministry in Baton Rouge.
“While Our Lady of the Lake has grown from a community hospital to a nationally recognized academic medical center, our mission to serve those most in need has remained the same,” said K. Scott Wester, president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake.
“Guided by our Sisters’ faith and devotion to service, our entire team carries on their legacy to be the Spirit of Healing for our community.”
OLOL: TIMELINE OF EVENTS
- 1921 - Baton Rouge population: 22,000 residents (without a hospital)
- 1921 - Mother de Bathanie Crowley of the Franciscan Missionaries visits Baton Rouge and envisions a four-story brick hospital
- 1923 - Our Lady of the Lake Sanitarium was built (Opened on Nov. 4, 1923)
- 1978 - OLOL relocated to Essen Lane
- 2019 - OLOL Children’s Hospital is set to open
“Our mission to care for those most in need is what has driven every physician and clinician that has practiced at Our Lady of the Lake over the last 95 years,” said Dr. Steven Gremillion, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake.
“It’s an honor to practice at a medical center with such a deep heritage that values clinical leadership, academic medicine and exceptional patient experiences.”
