Ochsner brings new healthcare experience to Louisiana with virtual visits

Ochsner Health System is now offering a consumer-facing virtual visit platform for urgent care visits called Ochsner Anywhere Care.
Louisianans can now connect with board-certified primary care providers for secure, live, on-demand video visits, thanks to Ochsner’s partnership with American Well, a leading telehealth platform.
“Sometimes patients can’t get off work or they might have transportation issues,” said Dr. Aldo Russo, Regional Medical Director, Ochsner Baton Rouge.
“Missing work, trying to arrange child care and fighting traffic can hinder someone from taking care of themselves. Telemedicine does not apply to every condition or every patient, but we value our patients’ time and want to give them control of when and how they seek care. Anywhere Care is a solution to treat the common cold through a Facetime-like app. It’s quick, easy and affordable.”
- Connect with providers through a secure, interactive video via smartphone, tablet or personal computer from home, work, or on the go
- Free Ochsner Anywhere Care mobile app on iOS or Android or online through a computer
- Now available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Receive medical advice and treatment for low-acuity conditions like sore throat, stomach aches, earache, fever
- $54 per visit for urgent care needs
“Ochsner Anywhere Care offers immediate, around-the-clock access to convenient, non-emergency care services virtually via smartphone, tablet or computer from the comfort of someone’s home or office,” said Dr. David Houghton, Medical Director, Ochsner CareConnect 360.
During the virtual visit, providers and patients communicate through video, and providers can diagnose, prescribe medications, as needed, and suggest follow-up care.
One of the most important aspects of Ochsner Anywhere Care is the link it creates back to a patient’s electronic medical record. After every virtual visit, an after-visit summary will be added to Epic – Ochsner’s integrated electronic health record system – so that their care team have direct access to the information.
In addition to Ochsner Anywhere Care, Ochsner also offers virtual online options for outpatient services including: second opinion virtual visits for certain conditions and follow-up visits for certain sub-specialties.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with an Ochsner practitioner, call 225-761-5200 or schedule online.
