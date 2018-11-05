Nutrisca recalls dog food due to elevated levels of vitamin D

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nutrisca’s chicken and chickpea dry dog food is being recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D in some batches, the company announced Monday (Nov. 5).
The affected bags are four, 15 and 28 pounds and have a best by date code of Feb. 25, 2020 through Sept. 13, 2020. The dates can be found on the back or bottom of each bag.
The products were distributed to stores nationwide and have UPC numbers 8-84244-12495-7, 8-84244-12795-8 and 8-84244-12895-5
The company issued the recall alert when three pet owners reported their dogs were suffering from vitamin D toxicity after eating the product. Symptoms include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination and weight loss. When consumed at high levels, vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.
Costumers should stop feeding their dogs the recalled products. If your dog has consumed any of the recalled items and are exhibiting symptoms should contact their veterinarian immediately.
Consumers who have purchased any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
No other Nutrisca products are impacted by this recall, including chicken and chickpea wet food.
Company representatives said they “genuinely regret that this has occurred as we place the highest priority on the health of pets.”
Consumers with questions may contact Nutrisca at 888- 279-9420 or by email at consumerservices@nutrisca.com for more information.
