Lunch with Coach O: Alabama loss, Arkansas preview

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday for his weekly news conference to discuss the team’s devastating loss to Alabama and preview the upcoming matchup with Arkansas.
Oregeron is expected to speak with the media around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 5. WAFB will livestreaming the coach’s comments.
The LSU Tigers fell from #3 to #9 (7-2 Overall, 4-2 SEC) after loosing 29-0 to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a nationally televised game on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Now, the Tigers will take on the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Fayetteville, AR. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Coach O is expected to discuss the Tigers' unproductive offense which failed to score any points for the first time this season and the defense that gave up the most points so far this season.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 184 yards, one interception, and no touchdowns. By comparison, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and was interception for the first time this season.
Arkansas is 2-7 on the year, 0-5 in SEC play.
