LSU, Arkansas set for evening kickoff

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas Saturday to face the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will air on TV on the SEC Network.
The Tigers will need to put this weekend’s 29-0 loss to No. 1 Alabama behind them as they prepare for another important SEC showdown.
The Razorbacks re 2-7 this season under new head coach Chad Morris. The two wins are against Eastern Illinois (55-20) and Tulsa (23-0).
Arkansas is 0-5 in conference play and 2-4 at home.
LSU still has a lot to play for this season and it begins Saturday against Arkansas. After playing Arkansas, the Tigers come home to face Rice before traveling to College Station to play Texas A&M in the season finale.
With a strong finish and bowl victory, LSU can end a surprising season with 11 victories and a possible top five ranking.
