Johnsonville sausage company bringing giant grill truck to ALS fundraiser

Johnsonville, the company known for a variety of sausages and bratwursts, is firing up their “Big Taste Grill” to fuel support for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in Baton Rouge.
AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS)
- Progressive neurodegenerative disease
- Currently no cure
Matherne’s Market will host the fundraiser to support of the ALS Association, Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter, which serves as a resource for those living with the disease by providing supplies and technologies to assist with daily life.
The Johnsonville Big Taste Grill truck will be in the Matherne’s Market parking lot at the Nicholson Gateway Center on Wednesday, November 14.
JOHNSONVILLE BIG TASTE GRILL TRUCK
- Wednesday, November 14
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Matherne’s Market
- 85 Gateway Center Lane (corner of Nicholson Drive and Skip Bertman Drive)
For a $2 donation, you can get a bratwurst on a bun, chips and a drink, with all proceeds benefiting ALS.
The Big Taste Grill can cook 2,500 brats an hour or 750 bratwurst at a time on its 40 square feet of grilling surface.
The grill is 20 feet tall, 65 feet long and 6 feet in diameter. It has a 6,000 pound lid with an 8-foot handle that opens using a hydraulic system.
