IBM hosting career fair to fill positions for Baton Rouge center

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - IBM announced it’s hosting a career fair in New Orleans in order to fill available positions at its Baton Rouge center.
The career fair is scheduled for Saturday, November 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Delgado Community College’s City Park Campus, 615 City Park Avenue.
According to a release from the Louisiana Economic Development, jobs in more that 30 IT specialties are available at IBM’s Client Innovation Center in downtown Baton Rouge.
You can look up the available positions in varying specialties at IBMLouisiana/jobs.com.
Candidates can also register for the career fair and also upload résumés at that site. IBM officials will be on hand Saturday at the career fair to screen and interview applicants.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.