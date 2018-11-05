Furniture store customer says she wants $750 back

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman is sounding the alarm after she says a Gonzales business closed suddenly leaving her lay-away in limbo and possibly making off with her money.
“I followed everything they ask me to do. I still have not heard back from them yet,” says Octavia Smith.
Octavia Smith is on a mission to get her money.
“I’m not a millionaire. I can't win the lottery. I have to do what I can do and work for what I want,” Smith says.
Smith went into a furniture store, formerly known as Bills Discount Furniture in April hoping to buy new furniture on a lay-a-way plan, but what she didn't realize is that it would never happen.
“I asked him, how long is your lay-away plan? He said, ‘It's no set time limit, you can pay when you want, how much you want until your furniture is paid.'
Smith picked out a bedroom furniture set and armoire. She says the manager was very helpful, not once making her suspect a problem. She says when she didn’t see exactly what she wanted on the showroom floor, the manager even allowed her to look through a catalog to find what she wanted.
Her bill came to $3,094.82. She made three payments worth $750 with no problem, but her last attempt is where things took a turn.
“I came back in October to make another $200 payment and I found out the store was closed,” Smith explains.
Despite the store sign still hanging and its presence online, they’re visually shut down. Smith says that sign on the front door is the only form of communication she’s gotten from the business regarding a closure. The weather-worn sign directs former customers with “unfinished business” to mail receipts to an address in Prairieville.
“This is what I find, an empty store, a sign on the door,” Smith says. “Nobody contacted me or gave me any information.”
Not only did she mail them receipts twice, but she reached out via email and still no response. She says the least the owner could have done is reach out.
“I just hope they get in contact with me and let me know what's going on and return my money,” Smith says. “I work hard for my money.”
Smith says she hopes others learn from this lesson, but the only place she'll be buying furniture from in the future is a big box store.
“I guess I’ll just have to take a loss,” she says. “I can’t let on person downfall stop the next person because everyone is not the same.
