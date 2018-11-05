Fordoche man killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash

LIVONIA, LA (WAFB) - A Fordoche man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, LSP troopers started investigating the crash that happened on LA north of US 190 in Livonia. Troopers said James Pizzolato, 55, died in the crash.
Troopers reported that Pizzolato crashed his vehicle while traveling northbound on LA 77 in a 2003 Buick LeSabre. Pizzolato lost control of his vehicle in a curve and ran off the right side of the roadway. Troopers said his vehicle then struck a concrete block and began to overturn.
Pizzolato was unrestrained during the crash, and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office.
Troopers are determining if impairment was a factor, and a toxicology sample will be taken from Pizzolato for analysis.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.