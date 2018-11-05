FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains moving into area overnight

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It will be a mainly dry Monday evening under partly to mostly cloudy skies, but rains will be moving into the WAFB area before Tuesday’s sunrise.
The First Alert Forecast keeps things on the muggy side overnight, with temperatures staying in the low 70s for many WAFB neighborhoods. The main story for Tuesday morning’s commute will be the scattered showers with a few thunderstorms during the drive. Set rain chances at 40 percent for the morning start.
Keep scattered rains in the forecast through the day with one or two strong thunderstorms possible. However, we do not anticipate a severe weather outbreak. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will reach the low 80s for most of the region.
The forecast stays wet through the work week with rain likely for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday too. A meandering front keeps the weather unsettled until it finally clears the coast during the latter half of Friday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be near 80°, slipping to the low to mid 70s on Thursday, then dropping into the low 60s for Friday after the front has moved south.
The payoff for the wet work week will be a dry weekend. Plan for fair skies for both Saturday and Sunday, but it will be cool for both days, with morning starts in the mid 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.
Another front rolls through the area Monday. While it currently does not look like that front will be much of a rainmaker, our extended forecast guidance suggests there will be some very cool weather on its heels. In fact, our current First Alert Extended Outlook for November 13 through 15 keeps high temperatures for all three days in the 50s.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.