Family project becomes way for two young sisters to distribute crosses in their community

“Their daddy was away on a business trip and quite honestly I was dragging as a mommy. Taking care of three littles sure proves to be challenging and busy. Eva and Liza love all things crafty and artsy so when I remembered about some wooden crosses I had recently purchased, I sent them off to our play room to start painting," Kliebert recalled. “That night, while I was feeding Vada, my mind was racing, as a mommy’s mind does. I got the idea to turn the these little works of art into ‘Kindness Crosses.’”