Family project becomes way for two young sisters to distribute crosses in their community

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - What began as an attempt to distract her two young daughters while she cared for their younger sister has become a family-wide project for Kliebert’s of Lutcher, Louisiana.
Regan Kliebert, 33, says a night alone with her 6-year-old twin daughters, Eva and Liza, and their one-year-old baby sister, Vada, was the genesis of “The Kindness Cross Project,” which has distributed over 400 crosses adorned with uplifting poems to charities and people in their community.
“Their daddy was away on a business trip and quite honestly I was dragging as a mommy. Taking care of three littles sure proves to be challenging and busy. Eva and Liza love all things crafty and artsy so when I remembered about some wooden crosses I had recently purchased, I sent them off to our play room to start painting," Kliebert recalled. “That night, while I was feeding Vada, my mind was racing, as a mommy’s mind does. I got the idea to turn the these little works of art into ‘Kindness Crosses.’”
Kliebert says she remembered a poem while the girls were waiting the crosses, which inspired the principal behind distributing the community crosses with community members.
“Keep it for a day or two, then pass it on to someone new. If we spread kindness everywhere, there’s more love that’s in the air,” Kilbert said,
The next day, the family began attaching hand written letters to the painted crosses and distributing them around the community. Kliebert says it gives the girls' art a purpose beyond decorating the family’s refrigerator.
“We have been absolutely blown away at the response we have received. We never planned to turn this into a project at all, it has just evolved. When I saw the attention we were getting I prayed that God would guide us in the project and I feel it growing and touching others,” she said.
The “Kindness Project” has grown to involve the entire family. The girls' father and grandfather now cut and sand the crosses and cross blocks for them. Kliebert says Vada also sometimes helps the girls paint.
The family now has homemade cross blocks in every room of their home and sometimes, when they get really excited about certain crosses the girls paint, they keep them as a reminder of how far the project has come, and as a motivator to keep serving the community through their art.
Kliebert asks that members join them in the community by helping to spread kindness. Anyone who would like to learn more information about the Kindness Cross Project can find it by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.