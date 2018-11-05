EBR council members to hold another race talk, this time on race and gender

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Council members Tara Wicker and Trae Welch, along with community police ambassadors, the Police Policy Advisory Council, and community stakeholders, will hold their second open forum in the What Color is Love? “One Blood” race talk series.
This second session will focus on race and gender, taking a look at how men and women of different races view and communicate with one another.
The event will be held Tuesday, November 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the resource training room at City Hall (8th floor, room 801), located at 222 St. Louis St.
Hosts of the event aim to provide an opportunity for open dialogue about race relations that will improve how members of the community interact with each other.
“The more we get to know each other in a real, open, and transparent way, the closer we become to understanding each other as humans and not just through the lens of the color of our skin. These talks will allow us all to see that we are much more alike than we are different. There will be open, pointed, and deliberate discussions about issues that we normally only talk about behind closed doors,” said Wicker.
“These are talks with a little different twist. We believe that exposure is one of the best educators, and these talks give us an opportunity to expose and educate in a meaningful and transformative way,” Welch said.
