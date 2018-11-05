Deputies seek identity of suspects in fight at Baton Rouge State Fair

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Deputies are seeking to identify the suspects involved in a fight that broke out at the Baton Rouge State Fair over the weekend.
Casey Hicks, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies who were working a security detail at the fair grounds responded to reports of a fight around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 3.
The victim told investigators that she was waiting in line for a ride when she got into a verbal altercation with another woman and her friends who in front of her in line, according to Hicks.
During the altercation the woman allegedly hit the victim and her friends began hitting the victim’s boyfriend when he tried to defend the victim.
An onlooker contacted EBRSO about the fight. Hicks said when the perpetrators fled the scene when they heard security was responding to the incident.
Deputies obtained a description of the perpetrators from the victim, but were unable to locate the suspects due to crowd of thousands of people at the fair grounds.
Upwards of 14,000 people attended the fair on Saturday.
Hicks said the woman was medically treated for some scrapes and bruises. The woman’s child and boyfriend were reportedly not injured in the incident.
The sheriff’s office has shared a video of the incident and detectives are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrators.
Hicks said deputies intend to charge those responsible for the fight.
Anyone with any information about the identity of the suspects involved in the fight is asked to call (225) 389-5061.
