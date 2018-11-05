Interactive workshop aims to improve memory for senior citizens

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
From music to improv, artistic exercises are now being used to improve memory, attention, and mental flexibility for senior citizens and their caregivers. Other evidence-based examples used to “train your brain” include dance and writing exercises.
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a free event aiming to encourage creative means of communication and memory retention for the elderly and their family members.
The Creative Aging Symposium and Arts for Alzheimer’s Reception is scheduled for Wednesday, November 28. The day-long event runs from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
- Pennington Biomedical Conference Center
- 6400 Perkins Road
The event includes interactive sessions in the arts, workshops and other resources. While the event is free, registration is required.
The sessions showcasing arts integration is open to seniors, their families, caregivers, and elder care professionals.
