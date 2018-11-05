Contest underway to give away free pair of hearing aids

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Hearing Services at The Emerge Center will be giving away a free pair of hearing aids to someone in need through their Gift of Hearing contest in honor of the upcoming season of giving and thanks.
More than 31.5 million people suffer from hearing loss each year in the United States. Often times, the ability to experience better hearing is financially out of reach for some people in our community.
“In the true spirit of our continued mission to provide hearing to those in need, I am so excited that we are able to offer this opportunity to significantly change the life of someone isolated by their hearing loss,” said Nicole Stockstill, Lead Audiologist at The Emerge Center.
“I am honored to be on the Emerge team where we get give back to our community through our time and talents.”
GIFT OF HEARING CONTEST
- Individuals 21 and older are eligible
- Submit essay online
- Submissions accepted through November 21
- Winner notified December 7
To participate in the Gift of Hearing contest, individuals must submit an essay of 400 words or less describing why they or someone they know would benefit from receiving a pair of hearing aids.
ESSAY CONTEST CRITERIA
- Hearing Need
- Financial Need
- Opportunity to impact recipient's life
- Opportunity to impact the lives of people with whom they interact
In 2017, Emerge provided discounted hearing aids to thirty two individuals in the Greater Baton Rouge community.
